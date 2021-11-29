Riverhead resident Floyd R. Tyska died Nov. 29, 2021, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. He was 83.

Born March 8, 1938, in Greenport, he was the son of Vincent and Helen (Danielowich) Tyska.

Mr. Tyska served with the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1961. He married Dorothy Golembeski in 1963 at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. He was a construction worker.

Mr. Tyska was a member of St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, the Eastern Long Island Antique Power Association, Riverhead Polish Hall, Knights of Columbus, Riverhead Fire Department Washington Engine Co. No. 2, North Fork Volunteer Firemen’s Association and Suffolk County Volunteer Firemen’s Association.

His family said he enjoyed doing yard work.

Predeceased by his wife in 1996, he is survived by his daughters, Deborah Esposito of Shirley and Donna Tyska and Allison Pettersen, both of Riverhead; his sister, Constance Stypulkowski of East Moriches; his fiancée, Jean Michno of Speonk, and her daughter, Lisa; and three grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Dec. 5, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, at St. Isidore R.C. Church, followed by interment at St. Isidore Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to Riverhead Fire Department or East End Hospice.

