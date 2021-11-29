Jorga R. Haasper of Greenport died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. She was 81.

Jorga was born Nov. 24, 1939, in Grimstad, Norway, to Thordis (Petersen) and Jorgen Thaule. She was one of seven children.

Prior to moving to Greenport in 1999, she had lived in Commack. On Oct. 5, 1963, she married the love of her life, Carl Haasper, and together they had two children.

Predeceased by her six siblings, Jorga is survived by her husband, Carl; children Sonja Haasper of Riverhead, N.Y., and Carl Haasper of Waterbury Center, Vt.; and grandchild Kayla Johanson.

The family has chosen to remember Jorga’s life privately at this time.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

This is a paid notice.