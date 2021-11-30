Funeral services planned for woman killed in domestic incident, Second teen charged in October shooting
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Nov. 30:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Funeral services planned Tuesday evening for El Savador native killed in domestic incident
Cops: Second teen charged in October shooting at Calverton home
Boys Basketball: SWR pulls away from Southold in opener
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
In split vote, Greenport opts out of allowing retail marijuana sales, on-site consumption
As winter spike in COVID-19 cases begins, health officials prepare for new variant
NORTHFORKER
Ten things to do in December on the North Fork
North Fork Dream Home: 1800s Victorian Cottage Charmer`
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 34. Snow flurries are possible at times throughout the day.