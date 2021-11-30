Sally Napoli

On Nov. 18, 2021, Sally Napoli of Jamesport went to her next life with her savior, Jesus Christ.

Sally was born in Puerto Rico and came to New York as a 7-year-old child.

Sally leaves two children, Susan Edmonds of South Carolina and Paul Yenchik of North Carolina.

If I we’re to write this notice from excerpts in the numerous sympathy cards I received, the common thread would be “wonderful smile,” “wonderful person,” “touched so many lives,” and “the world is a bit less bright without her.”

Sally was a housewife and a professional nanny, and she shined brightest when she was with children. Her days at Southold School were some of her happiest, and children from her kindergarten classes still remembered her fondly when they were in high school.

The world truly is a lesser place without her, and certainly my world is a lesser place without her.

Her loving husband

