Flanders man facing murder charge after man shot dead at Moriches home

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A Flanders man was arrested Wednesday for the fatal shooting of a man outside of his home in Moriches last week, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Michael Gilbert, 28, of Riverside Drive in Flanders was arrested by SCPD homicide squad detectives for second-degree murder, officials said.

Seventh-precinct officers were dispatched to Tall Oaks Circle, an apartment complex in Moriches, after a man was shot outside of his residence around 1 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, according to police.

The victim, Tyrell Durham, 37, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead.

According to a police press release, Mr. Gilbert will be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip.