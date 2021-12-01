Riverhead resident John J. Pfeifer died Nov. 22, 2021. He was 84.

He was born March 19, 1937, in Brooklyn, to John E. and Christina F. Pfeifer.

Mr. Pfeifer attended technical school, served in the U.S. Army and worked in the Walmart photo department.

Predeceased by his wife, Janice (Jeneski) Pfeifer, he is survived by his children, James Pfeifer, John Pfeifer, James Fogarty, Jeanne Giustra, Jeffrey Hojenski, Joseph Hojenski and Jason Hojenski, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Cremation was private, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Westhampton Beach Methodist Church.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.