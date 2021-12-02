Janet E. Clausen, formerly of Cutchogue and Venice, Fla., passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, after a brave fight with lung cancer. She was 89 years old and had been living in Southold with her son Jeff and his family while receiving cancer treatment.

Janet was born Oct. 31, 1932, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Isabelle (Watkins) and George Carnegie. She married her childhood sweetheart, Gus A. Clausen, in September 1953. They raised their children in Garden City, N.Y., and spent 35 summers at their home in Cutchogue.

They eventually became snowbirds, dividing their time between Cutchogue and Venice, Fla. She loved to golf and spend time with her family at the beach. She and Gus were regular fans at their grandson’s sporting events on the North Fork. Most of all, she loved family and being great-grandma “Gigi.”

Predeceased by her husband, Gus, who passed away three years ago in Florida, and her daughter, Cindy Clausen Betz, she is survived by her sons Jeff Clausen (Stacy) of Southold and Greg Clausen (Jean) of Sarasota, Fla.; grandchildren Rob Clausen (Vanessa), Kyle Clausen, Dylan Clausen, Andrew Clausen, Caitlin Clausen Chacon (Luis) of Orlando, Fla., Ryan Betz of Spring Hill Fla., Emily Clausen Belt (Phil) of Sarasota, Fla., and Thomas Clausen, also of Sarasota; great-grandchildren Aria Belt, Ollie Chacon and Otto Chacon; and son-in-law Fred Betz of Spring Hill, Fla.

She will be dearly missed by her family and will return to be with her husband, Gus, at Sarasota National Cemetery, where a celebration of her life will take place in January.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.