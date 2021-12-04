Police blotters: One DWI arrest reported during sobriety checkpoint

• Sobriety checkpoints set up at various locations in Riverhead Town last Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day resulted in one arrest for driving while intoxicated and numerous other summonses being issued, according to police.

Thomas D’Auria, age 43, of Manorville was charged with DWI at a checkpoint on Roanoke Avenue.

A checkpoint on East Main Street resulted in 19 summonses for vehicle and traffic law violations and about 200 motorists being interviewed, with no arrests.

A checkpoint set up on Sound Avenue near West Lake resulted in 350 motorists being interviewed but no arrests. There were summonses issued for unlicensed operation and aggravated unlicensed operation, police said.

• Three Bay Shore women were arrested in connection with a burglary at the Polo Ralph Lauren store in Tanger Outlets Sunday afternoon, according to police.

At approximately 5:24 p.m., police received a 911 call from the store saying that a larceny that had just occurred.

Officers responded to the area and identified three women, who were subsequently arrested without incident.

Keyanna Hagood, 22, was charged with petit larceny, criminal possession of an anti-theft device and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon; Alyssa Crespo, 23, was charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of an anti-theft device; and Adriena Crespo, 20, was charged with petit larceny.

• A Flanders woman reported to Southampton police she lost $1,000 in a scam on Nov. 27.

The caller, who said she advertises house cleaning services on Facebook, told police she was contacted by someone who said they wanted to hire her to clean a property in Hampton Bays for $400. When she arrived, the property appeared vacant and she was not able to access it.

The suspect then sent her a check in the mail for $2,000 and asked her to send back $1,000. The caller deposited the check at Chase Bank in Riverhead and sent the requested funds via Zelle. The bank later contacted her to say the check did not have funds in the attached account to cover the deposit.

The police noted that the case is still active, pending additional information.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.