Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 9, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated October 24-30, 2021.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Van De Wetering, J, to Witkop Sr, Thomas, 2 Bluffs Dr (600-39-5-5.19), (V), $690,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Elliott III, J, to Fenimore, Christopher, 35615 Route 25 (1000-97-1-15), (R), $800,000

• Contento, A & A to Valls, Nicolas, 935 Southern Cross Rd (1000-110-5-48.1), (R), $1,555,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Constable, L, to Rubin, Peter, Main Rd & lots1-3.001 & 3003 (1000-23-1-1), (R), $850,000

• Chihlas, L & C to Xerakias, George, 2000 Gillette Dr (1000-38-2-21), (R), $780,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Shillo, T, to Hall, Calvert, Sappho Rd & lot 9-1-009.003 (1000-6-5-7.1), (R), $4,200,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• 1290 Flanders, Bay TZAM to Middle Bay LLC, 1290 Flanders Rd & lots14 & 16 (900-147-2-15), (C), $800,000

• Riggio, S & K to Eaglewood Property Solution, 334 Brookhaven Ave (900-166-1-27), (R), $244,600

GREENPORT (11944)

• Miller, J & J to Haas, Gordon, 735 Calebs Way, Unit 39 (1000-40.1-1-39), (R), $479,000

• Grover & Mazzarini III to Levintow, Christopher, 236 Manor Pl (1001-2-2-43), (R), $995,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Capone, V, to Chujko, Christina, 51 Kirby Ln (600-70-2-10), (R), $600,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• 2 Peconic Road LLC to 622 Church Lane LLC, 1625 Naugles Dr (1000-99-4-18), (R), $1,150,000

• Mc Loughlin, S, to nsource East Properties, 380 Deer Dr (1000-114-10-3), (R), $477,488

• Capt Red’s Marine Sales to Strong’s #9605 Main Road, 9605 Route 25 (1000-122-6-12), (C), $1,025,000

• Hughes, M & T to Strong’s #9605 Main Road, 9525 Route 25 (1000-122-6-13), (R), $200,000

• Hughes, M & T to Strong’s #9605 Main Road, 9475 Route 25 (1000-122-6-14), (R), $800,000

• Hughes, T, to Strongs #9605 Main Road, 9489 Route 25 (1000-122-6-16), (V), $450,000

• Richards, M, to 2950 Dual Hwy LLC, 2950 CR 48 (1000-141-3-6.4), (R), $475,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Little Corner LLC to Parallel Properties LLC, 420 Old Farm Rd (1000-25-5-8), (V), $749,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Canepa, E, to Karlin, Dawn, 155 Eight Bells Rd (600-13-2-5), (R), $420,000

• Katsoulakis, N & E to Katsoulakis, John, 16 Hornpipe Dr (600-14-1-47), (R), $331,250

• Peconic Management to SVC RE Holdings LLC, 1224 Ostrander Ave (600-82-3-10), (V), $2,811,200

• Mattia, N, to Ruland Revocable Trust, Linda, 57 Stoneleigh Dr, #504 (600-82.4-1-20), (R), $525,000

• Moutakis, P, to LaMaina, Marc, 1070 Ostrander Ave (600-104-2-12), (R), $460,000

• Lohr, T, by Ref to Lemoes Galicia, Reina, 29 Jackson Rd (600-111-4-29), (R), $301,000

• Guerrero, M, to Patino, Edison, 301 Newton Ave (600-127-2-52), (R), $490,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Boylan, A, to Weseley, Peter, 10 Grand Ave (700-5-6-5), (R), $1,875,000

• Toubassy, S &A Trust to Langham, Andrew, 47 Shore Rd (700-13-2-11), (V), $1,641,000

• Seddio, V & D to Granet, Keith, 11 Hillside Dr (700-14-2-53), (V), $650,000

• Roe, J, IV to Roe, Fred, 5 Westmoreland Dr (700-18-1-32.1), (R), $1,984,506

• 4 Dering Woods LLC to Nelson III, Lauritz, 4 Dering Woods Rd (701-1-3-21.2), (V), $550,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• x Hanke, P, to Holt, Matthew, 79 Tuts Ln (600-91-4-27.3), (R), $650,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Dato, M & Stanley, E&P to GCG Baybery LLC, 200 Hyatt Rd (1000-50-3-8), (V), $363,000

• Stojanow & Konstantine to Erkan, Deniz, 725 Terry Ln (1000-65-1-17), (R), $3,850,000

• Bucci Jr, T & K to Groskaufmanis, Karl, 200 Harbor Lights Dr (1000-71-2-10), (R), $2,165,000

• Bucci Jr, T & K to Groskaufmanis, Karl, 112 Windjammer Dr (1000-71-2-11.5), (V), $85,000

• Rerisi, V, to Esteves Holding Corp, 465 Ripplewater Ln (1000-76-1-15.5), (V), $450,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Davis, T, to Robertson-Eletto, J, 29 Sylvan Pl (600-33-2-21), (R), $585,000

• South View Development to Baker, Russell, 42 Southview Ct (600-49-4-8.3), (R), $649,000

• Corsa, T & C to Dold, Komal, 6318 N Country Rd (600-55-2-9.12), (R), $688,500

• McWilliams, D & E to Hickey, Chrisian, 152 Fairway Dr (600-57-3-28), (R), $620,000

• Stetler Jr, W, to Solano, Hervin, 337 Hulse Landing Rd (600-58-3-1), (R), $589,000

• Rottkamp, K & T to Galfano, Michael, 345 Hidden Acres Path (600-96-1-13.66), (R), $845,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)