Federal grand jury indicts Riverside man for selling fentanyl-laced cocaine and heroin

The Eastern District Court of New York courthouse in Central Islip. (Credit: Americasroof/Wikimedia Commons)

A previously convicted drug dealer twice sold cocaine laced with fentanyl near his home in Riverside in purchases made this fall as part of a joint investigation by federal and county law enforcement into drug sales in the area, according to a criminal complaint made public in federal court Thursday.

An agent with the Department of Homeland Security said in a deposition last month that federal agents and members of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s East End Drug Task Force raided the Riverleigh Avenue home of Michael Stevens Nov. 3, finding a dozen grams of fentanyl-laced heroin and more than $5,800 in cash. The bust came after investigators conducted controlled purchases of fentanyl-laced cocaine from Mr. Stevens in September and October, according to the complaint.

A federal grand jury indicted the 37-year-old Mr. Stevens Wednesday on one count each of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance (cocaine, heroin and fentanyl) and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, court records show. He has been in federal custody since his arrest in November.

The investigation into Mr. Stevens began in August, court records show, the same month six North Fork residents died from fatal overdoses after using cocaine laced with fentanyl. It was not immediately clear if the investigation into Mr. Stevens was related to the overdose investigations, which led to two other arrests this summer. Spokespersons from both the Eastern District Court of New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office did not respond to a request to clarify if the investigations were related Friday.

Following his November 3 arrest, Mr. Stevens told investigators he had been selling drugs in the area since July and that he believed the product did contain fentanyl, according to the criminal complaint against him.

Mr. Stevens had been under home supervision by the U.S. Marshals Service since February following a prior conviction for selling heroin. In that case, Mr. Stevens, who previously lived in Mastic Beach, pleaded guilty to a 2018 indictment and was sentenced this February to time served and five years of home supervision. He had already spent 29 months in jail at the time of his sentencing.

Mr. Stevens also spent nearly four years in state prison following a 2013 burglary arrest in which he and four other men were accused of posing as detectives and burglarizing the homes of known drug dealers across Suffolk County.