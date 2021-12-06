Police warn residents of fake robocall message in reference to data breach

Riverhead Town police are warning residents to disregard any calls from a phone number, 631-902-5121, that appears to be from a Riverhead police sergeant.

Police said they were notified Monday morning of a report of an unwanted robocall from the above number with a caller ID listed as Melissa Frost. The call featured a recorded message stating it was Sgt. Frost of the Riverhead Police Department calling in reference to the data breach at Riverhead High School.

“This call was not from the Riverhead Police Department or any other affiliated agencies,” police said in a media advisory. “Please disregard any phone calls from this number.”

It’s unclear how widespread the robocall message was sent throughout the town.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500, ext. 312. All calls will be kept confidential.

The Riverhead Central School District informed its employees Sunday that staff data was compromised during an apparent cyber attack last week. The district did not specify what staff data was compromised.