First look at Insatiable Eats Creative Kitchen, Police warn residents of fake robocall
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Dec. 7:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Police warn residents of fake robocall message in reference to data breach
New Wildcat Wrestling Center unveiled as SWR seeks to defend county title
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport trustees table vote on rate hikes; Carousel plans unpopular with village residents
20 photos from Greenport’s annual Christmas Parade
NORTHFORKER
First Look: Insatiable Eats Creative Kitchen opens Wednesday in Riverhead
Broadway pros to bring ‘A Christmas Carol’ back to First and South this month
North Fork Dream Home: Unexpected Modern Luxury on 4.73 Acres
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31.