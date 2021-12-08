Superintendent: No evidence that personal data misused in cyber incident

Riverhead Central School District offices on Osborn Avenue. (Credit: Tara Smith)

After Riverhead Central School District was targeted in a cyber attack Friday, district officials are still working with investigators to determine what happened — and if any staff or student data has been compromised.

In a robocall to the community Wednesday morning, superintendent Dr. Augustine Tornatore provided an update on the “unauthorized activity” detected within the school’s network the morning of Dec. 3.

“We have engaged a specialized third-party forensic incident response firm. The third-party incident response firm will be conducting a forensic investigation to determine the extent of any unauthorized activity as well as whether any sensitive data was compromised during the incident,” Dr. Tornatore said Wednesday.

He said that currently, the district is not aware that anyone has experienced fraud or theft as a result of the attack. “Further, Riverhead Central School District does not have any evidence that any personal information has been or will be misused or disclosed as a result of this incident,” the superintendent said.

While details remain vague, the update comes after the district informed staff members that hackers may have accessed staff data during the incident on Sunday evening.

District officials said the technology department has been working “diligently” to restore technology and noted that a separate instructional network is functional.

In addition to local police, officials said that the Department of Homeland Security and New York State Education Department have been notified.

Dr. Tornatore said that the investigation remains ongoing and the district will notify any impacted individuals if their findings reveal that personal information has been compromised.