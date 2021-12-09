Cops: Man robbed at knifepoint in Dollar Tree parking lot

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A 53-year-old man was robbed at knifepoint in the Dollar Tree parking lot on Route 58 Thursday, according to Riverhead Town police.

Three suspects took part in the robbery, which began when a woman entered the victim’s car and shut it off, police said. Two men then walked up to the victim’s vehicle, opened the driver’s side door and demanded money while displaying a knife.

The suspects fled the area with money and personal belongings from the victim. Police responded to the call at 6:23 p.m. and found the victim in his car.

Riverhead detectives were notified and an investigation is ongoing. The suspects remain at large. No specific description of the suspects was released.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information to contact police at 631-727-4500.