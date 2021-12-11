Blotters: Woman charged after thousands of dollars in designer bags stolen; police seeking accomplice

Riverhead police were called to Tanger Outlets in Riverhead Sunday afternoon by management from the Michael Kors Outlet and told that two females had just stolen merchandise from the store.

According to police, two women left the store with about 14 assorted Michael Kors brand bags valued at $5,892.

They were seen getting into a black Audi and fled the area prior to police arriving.

A description of the suspects and vehicle were broadcast and a short time later, the vehicle was located at the Greenview Inn on West Main Street.

One suspect, identified as Tanya Antoinette Schultheis-Brown, 37, of Riverhead was located and taken into custody while the other suspect fled on foot into the nearby wooded area. Evidence from the theft was recovered at the scene, police said.

A Riverhead police K9 unit was dispatched to the area but she could not be located.

Ms. Schultheis-Brown was charged with third-degree grand larceny and possession of burglar’s tools, according to police.

During the course of the investigation, information regarding the second suspect was obtained and police believe an arrest will be forthcoming.

• Someone tried to remove $21,000 from a Jamesport resident’s Dime checking account with a forged check Monday morning, according to police.

Additional information was not available.

• According to police, $4,635 worth of copper wire was stolen from PSEG Long Island on Doctors Path in Riverhead Monday afternoon.

• A leaf blower was reported stolen from a home on Remsen Road in Wading River on Friday afternoon, according to police, who did not provide an estimate of the cost of the stolen item.

• Joseph Ioppolo, age and address unavailable, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving without a license or insurance and other violations on Route 58 Saturday afternoon, according to police.

• A Riverhead woman told police on Sunday that someone had used her personal information to open a Key Bank credit card and debit card without her permission, according to police.

• An unknown person stole two T-shirts valued at about $20 from the Children’s Place at Tanger Outlet last Tuesday night, according to police.

• A 31-year-old Riverside man was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license last Tuesday, according to Southampton Town police.

Kevin Brown was pulled over on Private Road in Riverside after an officer observed him operating a motor vehicle. The officer knew he had a revoked driver’s license, according to an incident report, prompting him to stop and arrest Mr. Brown. An inventory search of his vehicle before it was impounded by police revealed metal knuckles in the vehicle’s center console. Mr. Brown was also found to be circumventing a court-ordered interlock device, according to a police report.

Mr. Brown was transported to police headquarters for processing and held for arraignment, according to a police report. He’s been charged with third degree criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and circumventing an interlock device.

• Bernabi Canelajcuc, 31, of Riverhead was involved in a motor vehicle accident in Flanders last Monday. Further investigation revealed that his New York State driving privileges had been revoked in 2019. He was arrested and released on uniform traffic tickets.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.