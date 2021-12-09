Riverhead’s holiday bonfire, parade postponed to Dec. 18

Riverhead residents eager to celebrate the holidays at the annual Christmas parade and bonfire will have to wait one more week.

The annual event, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed to Saturday, Dec. 18.

“It looks like there is a 60% chance of rain Saturday and winds are also predicted to be picking up. That’s what we’re concerned about,” said Kristy Verity, the executive director of the Riverhead Business Improvement District.

The Lion’s Club’s Holiday Parade is entering its 69th year, while the BID’s holiday bonfire is in its 21st year.

The parade will still be at 3 p.m. and the bonfire is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. on the riverfront.

The event was last held in December 2019 and was canceled last year due to the pandemic along with most other annual events.

