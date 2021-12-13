Electric vehicle charging station in downtown parking lot opens to public in early 2022

Owners of electric-powered vehicles will be able to charge in the downtown parking lot near Maximus Health + Fitness starting in early 2022. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

You may have noticed some electric car charging stations being installed in Riverhead Town’s First Street parking lot, behind the Woolworth Apartments.

The station is being built in conjunction with a New York Power Authority grant. Ken Testa, the deputy town engineer, said the grant is part of the Clean Energy Communities Program.

The town only had to provide a location for the charging station; all other costs are paid by NYPA, officials said. The New York Power Authority will maintain the charging station.

“It was a grant through a NYPA program where we had to achieve certain milestones,” Mr. Testa said.

The project comes at no cost to the town, although it won’t get a share of revenue generated by sales.

Mr. Testa said town engineer Drew Dillingham and former town engineer Ernesto Rosini spearheaded the project.

“People can plug in and go downtown while the vehicle is charging,” Mr. Testa said.

The purpose of the program is “to encourage communities to implement clean energy actions, save energy costs, create jobs and improve the environment,” according to the New York State Energy Research and Development Program (NYSERDA), which oversees the program.

“In addition to providing tools, resources and technical assistance, the program recognizes and rewards leadership for the completion of clean energy projects,” according to NYSERDA.

The project will have four charging stations. Three will feature standard 150 kW charging stations and one will be a 350 kW fast charging station. Charging times, however, can vary by vehicle.

The standard charging stations take about 20 minutes and the fast one is about half that time, Mr. Testa said.

The stations will be open to the public, who can pay with a credit or debit card.

The project is about 80% complete but it isn’t expected to be done until February or March because of supply issues. Officials said a transformer still needs to be delivered. The transformer takes power from the PGEG grid and converts it to DC power, Mr. Testa said.

The state program aims to encourage towns to adopt certain energy conservation guidelines and clean energy policies such as expedited solar permitting for residential homes, something Riverhead has done and earned points for it from the state, Mr. Testa said.

The town also has converted all of the town street lights to LED lights, and is in the process of converting all of the lights in town buildings to LED lighting, both inside and outside. Mr. Testa said the town is about 80% done on that project.

“As you achieve those points, you because eligible for certain types of grants, which can be used to develop clean energy programs,” he said.

There are several charging stations already up and running in Riverhead Town, according to PlugShare, an online application that tracks locations of electric charging stations. Not all are open to the public. There’s a six-station setup at Tanger Outlets that’s available for public use, for example.