Police seek public’s help to locate 15-year-old boy

Jawan Groover

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old teen who is a frequent runaway of the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch.

Jawan Groover left the ranch at about 3 p.m. Thursday on his own without permission. Police said it’s unclear how he left the campus and where he was headed. No foul play is suspected.

Police provided a description of Jawan as Black, about 5-foot-3, 110 pounds with dark complexion, brown eyes, black short hair and a light mustache. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.