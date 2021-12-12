Jamesport resident Rita J. Allen died Dec. 9, 2021, at her home. She was 93.

Born Aug. 10, 1928, in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of Karl H. and Hilja (Saliminen) Johansson.

She had worked as a registered nurse at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

Predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Allen, in 2008, she is survived by her children, Tim (Sue), Tina (Paul) Zamber, Katheryn (Nick Norton), Lorinda (Doug) Kane, Jerry (Mary), Scott (Valerie Russo) and Dan (Cathy); 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Dec. 13, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Old Steeple Community Church in Aquebogue. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

