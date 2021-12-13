Cops: Manorville teens reported missing after boarding train to NYC

The two Manorville teens who have been reported missing.

Two Manorville teens who were last seen at the Ronkonkoma train station on Dec. 9 have been reported missing. Suffolk County police are seeking the public’s help to locate the pair.

Vincent Abolafia, 15, and Kaileigh Catalano, 15, were last seen at the train station with the intention of boarding the 3:11 p.m. train to Manhattan. They were each reported missing the same evening. The two Eastport-South Manor High School students may have been seen together in Times Square, police said.

Vincent is white, 5-foot-3, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kaileigh is white, 5 feet and 118 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the words “Lil Peep” and black sweatpants.

They reportedly left their cell phones at home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.