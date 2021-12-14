Daily Update: Mask mandate up to counties to enforce, Services set for victims of house fire
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Dec. 14:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Governor says it’s up to counties to enforce new indoor mask mandate
Services set for victims of Riverhead house fire
Toy giveaway event returns to Calverton Dec. 18
Police seek public’s help to locate 15-year-old boy
NORTHFORKER
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
‘Paws and Claus’ event at North Fork Animal Welfare League: Photos
Let these locally ‘glown’ candles guide your way through the winter season
North Fork Dream Home: Modern farmhouse new-build with everlasting views
WEATHER
Expect sunny today with a high temperature near 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be partly cloudy tonight and the low tonight will be around 35.