Linda Syrewicz-Petty

Linda “Lin” Syrewicz-Petty of San Marcos, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 5, 2021.

The daughter of the late Evelyn and Joseph Syrewicz, Lin was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Oct. 28, 1949. She was the youngest of four children.

As a child, Lin moved to Jamesport, N.Y., while she was still in school. As a young adult, Lin moved to Texas where she eventually met her late husband Robert (Bob) Wayne Petty. She moved back to Calverton, N.Y., to help take care of her mother. Lin moved back to Texas for good and reunited with Bob in 2015. Bob preceded her in death in December of 2015. She was also preceded in death by her oldest brother, Joseph Syrewicz, in 2017.

Lin held several different jobs in her lifetime. She achieved 33 years of sobriety and was very active with Alcoholics Anonymous where she served as a counselor and mentor to several who also achieved sobriety.

She became a Sister in Christ in her later years and always said it was very overwhelming to be a part of another family that loved and cared for her so much.

Lin leaves behind her brother James Syrewicz of Texas and her sister, Susan Syrewicz-Keeney of Calverton, as well as several nieces and nephews, countless friends through AA and family at the Church of Christ where she worshiped.

Lin was interred with her parents at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

Local arrangements were entrusted to McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.

This is a paid notice.