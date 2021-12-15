Governor says it’s up to counties to enforce mask mandate, Wading River family in need of a second miracle
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Dec. 15:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Governor says it’s up to counties to enforce new indoor mask mandate
In need of a second miracle: Wading River couple’s second child will need heart transplant
Section XI working toward agreement to return indoor track and field meets to SCCC
Girls Basketball: Waves are getting better, 1% at a time
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold Town may drop idea for Love Lane roundabout
Boys Basketball: Porters find offense in their defense
NORTHFORKER
Pack a punch this holiday season with these tips and recipes from a North Fork pro
Shop Local: Get cocktail party ready with Alex Vinash
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 46. There’s a chance of light rain this evening.