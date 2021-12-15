Police investigating crash at intersection of Horton, Reeves

Riverhead police block off traffic at Roanoke and Reeves Avenue. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Riverhead Town police are investigating a reportedly fatal crash at the intersection of Horton Avenue and Reeves Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic has been blocked off at multiple points. Reeves Avenue is closed from Obsorn Avenue to Roanoke Avenue and Horton Avenue is closed from Middle Road to Sound Avenue.

The crash reportedly involved a car and dump truck and occurred around 3 p.m. Additional details on the crash were not yet available.

Police at the scene estimated the roads will be closed off for a few hours during the investigation.