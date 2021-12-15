Riverhead resident Bobby Jean Mosley died Dec. 13, 2021, at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. He was 75.

He was born June 14, 1946, in Georgia, to Sylvester and Gertrude (Hatley) Mosley.

A graduate of Riverhead High School, he served in the Army from 1964 to 1967 and was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 2476 in Riverhead. He worked as a radar technician in Islip.

Family said he enjoyed fishing, traveling and off-track betting.

Predeceased by his wife, Ethel, in 2020, he is survived by his children, Victor Mosley of Mastic, Sonya West of Pennsylvania and Crystal Mosley of Riverhead; his sister, Mae Magee of Mastic; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.