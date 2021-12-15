Dylan Michael Goguen of Cutchogue lost his battle to the disease of addiction on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. He was 28 years old.

Dylan was born Oct. 11, 1993, in Danbury, Conn., to Kara M. Lauinger and Timothy M. Goguen. At a young age, Dylan and his mom moved to Cutchogue, where he attended school and graduated from Mattituck High School in 2012.

Dylan was an avid Yankees, Knicks and Jets fan. He was a passionate fisherman and dedicated hard worker. He had a strong love of family, especially for his grandfather George Lauinger. He worked as an equipment operator for Safe Harbor in Stirling Marina in Greenport.

Dylan is survived by his parents, Kara Lauinger of Cutchogue and Timothy Goguen of Wellington, Fla.; his brother, Liam McShane of Cutchogue; his aunts and uncles; and 14 cousins.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Dec. 16, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, with Father Richard Ficek officiating. The Rite of Committal will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League.

