Early morning fire at storage unit results in arson arrest

The Riverhead Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at a storage unit. The fire resulted in an arson arrest. (Credit: Riverhead F.D.)

A 60-year-old homeless man was arrested for intentionally starting a fire inside a CubeSmart storage unit early Wednesday morning, according to Riverhead Town police.

Robert Lazazzaro was charged with fourth-degree arson following an investigation by Riverhead detectives.

A patrol officer noticed smoke in the area of Mill Road and West Main Street at approximately 1:45 a.m. The officer found the fire was inside the storage unit at 99 Mill Road and a person was screaming for help outside the unit.

The person was not injured in the fire but was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for a prior unrelated injury, police said.

The Riverhead Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. The Riverhead Town fire marshal and Suffolk County Arson Squad assisted at the scene.

Mr. Lazazzaro was released on an appearance ticket Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.