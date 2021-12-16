Homeless man arrested for arson after storage unit fire, LI Science Center awarded $1.1M grant

The Riverhead Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at a storage unit. The fire resulted in an arson arrest. (Credit: Riverhead F.D.)

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Early morning fire at storage unit results in arson arrest

Police investigating crash at intersection of Horton, Reeves

Long Island Science Center awarded $1.1M in funds it will use for new planetarium

Riverhead Town takes Aquebogue homeowner to court over building permit violations

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southolders voice support for retail marijuana opt-out; town will vote Dec. 28

Plans underway for first-ever winter festival in February

NORTHFORKER

Little Ram Oyster Co. to showcase its new space in Southold Saturday

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for showers after 10 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 48.