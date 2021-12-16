‘A Tuna Christmas’ comes to Mattituck stage

Huck Hirsch (left) and Christian Lepore in “A Tuna Christmas” at North Fork Community Theatre in Mattituck.

The wacky holiday comedy “A Tuna Christmas” will be presented Friday to Sunday, Dec. 17 to 19, at North Fork Commmunity Theatre in Mattituck. Actors Huck Hirsch and Christian Lepore will play 17 characters in the play by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears, and Ed Howard.

Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Masks and proof of vaccination are required.

The plot, according the NFCT website: “In the tiny town of Tuna, Texas, the annual Christmas Yard Display Contest is once again bringing out the best (and worst) of this close-knit, far-flung community of gossips, misfits and conniving conspirators.”

Tickets are $20. Call 631-298-NFCT (6328) or visit nfct.com for reservations.