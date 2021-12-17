Riverhead’s holiday bonfire postponed, Female enrollment rises in traditionally male-centric trade programs
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Dec. 17:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead’s holiday bonfire, parade postponed for second time to Dec. 19
Female enrollment rises in traditionally male-centric trade programs
Coram man arrested for attempted robbery in Walmart parking lot
Column: There was no one quite like Seth
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
‘A Tuna Christmas’ comes to Mattituck stage
NORTHFORKER
Mattituck Florist is still going strong 50 years later
North Fork Open Houses: 4 listings for the week of Dec. 18
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low will be around 48.