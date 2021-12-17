Cops: One person killed after car crashes into home on Flanders Road

The vehicle landed upside down at the home in the early morning crash. (Courtesy photo)

A Toyota sedan crashed into a two-story home on Flanders Road early Friday morning, causing the passenger to be ejected from the vehicle. The passenger then died at a nearby hospital, according to Southampton Town police.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A total of four occupants — three adults and one child — were inside the home and none of them were injured.

The vehicle first struck a truck before crashing alongside a Flanders Road home. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Police said the driver of the 2007 vehicle was traveling west on Flanders Road when he left the roadway and struck the home near Long Neck Boulevard. The car appeared to have first struck a red truck next door to the home and then went airborne toward the home. The driver was transported by members of the Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps to a nearby hospital. Police did not provide a condition on the driver. Police were notified just after 5 a.m. of the crash. Southampton detectives responded along with the New York State Police for an accident reconstruction.

The Flanders Fire Department responded to the crash along with the Southampton Town Fire Marshall to evaluate the residence.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Southampton detectives at 631-702-2230.

Police blocked off roadways around the crash site Friday morning and traffic remained backed up as of 10 a.m. It’s the second fatal crash in the Riverhead area in two days after an 85-year-old Calverton man died Wednesday afternoon in a crash at Horton and Reeves avenues.