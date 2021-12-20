SWR student-athletes honored for college selections

Standing, from left: Jake Whitney, Billy Steele, Ryan Farron, Joey Marchese, Aidan Clifford and Greg Friedman. Sitting, from left: Lindsay Cahill, Nicolette Joannou, Carlie Cutinella, Francisco Cortes, Alexa Constant. (Credit: SWR School District)

Lacrosse was once again the predominant sport at Shoreham-Wading River’s college athletic signing ceremony.

A total of 13 student-athletes were honored recently for their college selections and eight of the students will play lacrosse. Other sports featured were softball, baseball and soccer.

“The Shoreham-Wading River School District is proud of the accomplishments of these student-athletes and that they have been able to excel in the classroom and on the field,” said Athletic Director Mark Passamonte.

The students honored were:

Lindsay Cahill — Farmingdale State College, softball

Aidan Clifford — Pace University, lacrosse

Alexa Constant — Stony Brook University, lacrosse

Francisco Cortes — Harvard University, lacrosse

Carlie Cutinella — Wofford College, lacrosse

Catherine Erb — Dartmouth College, lacrosse

Ryan Farron — Canisius College, lacrosse

Greg Friedman — Mercy College, baseball

Nicolette Joannou — SUNY Oswego, soccer

Hannah Kershis — Wingate University, lacrosse

Joey Marchese — SUNY Cobleskill, baseball

Billy Steele — West Point, baseball

Jake Whitney — Siena College, lacrosse