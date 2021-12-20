SWR student-athletes honored for college selections
Lacrosse was once again the predominant sport at Shoreham-Wading River’s college athletic signing ceremony.
A total of 13 student-athletes were honored recently for their college selections and eight of the students will play lacrosse. Other sports featured were softball, baseball and soccer.
“The Shoreham-Wading River School District is proud of the accomplishments of these student-athletes and that they have been able to excel in the classroom and on the field,” said Athletic Director Mark Passamonte.
The students honored were:
Lindsay Cahill — Farmingdale State College, softball
Aidan Clifford — Pace University, lacrosse
Alexa Constant — Stony Brook University, lacrosse
Francisco Cortes — Harvard University, lacrosse
Carlie Cutinella — Wofford College, lacrosse
Catherine Erb — Dartmouth College, lacrosse
Ryan Farron — Canisius College, lacrosse
Greg Friedman — Mercy College, baseball
Nicolette Joannou — SUNY Oswego, soccer
Hannah Kershis — Wingate University, lacrosse
Joey Marchese — SUNY Cobleskill, baseball
Billy Steele — West Point, baseball
Jake Whitney — Siena College, lacrosse