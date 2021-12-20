Riverhead celebrates the Christmas season with annual parade and holiday bonfire

This family got to ride in style during the annual Christmas Parade in downtown Riverhead Sunday. (Credit: Bill Landon)

The riverfront parking lot was set ablaze with holiday cheer Saturday as the Riverhead Business Improvement District hosted its annual holiday bonfire. The event, now in its 21st year, was preceded by the 69th Riverhead Lions Holiday Parade.

Families drank hot chocolate and posed for photos outside Santa’s gingerbread house.

Check out more photos from the annual event, which had been postponed twice due to rain, from photographer Bill Landon.