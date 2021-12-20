Chick-fil-A planned for Riverhead, Santa Parade and bonfire held downtown
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Dec. 20:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Chick-fil-A, Dunkin’ planned for development at Mill Road, Route 58
Riverhead celebrates the Christmas season with annual parade and holiday bonfire
After missed season a year ago, Riverhead cheerleaders don’t lose a step
SWR student-athletes honored for college selections
Suffolk’s winter track teams head back indoors
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold town attorney plans to leave to counsel county legislature
CAST’s youth culinary program returns Jan. 4
Southold changes process for ZBA fees; attorney says fees should be more transparent
NORTHFORKER
Beyond agritainment, Hallockville Museum Farm honors the North Fork’s past
A Long Islander’s guide to the Feast of the Seven Fishes
One Minute on the North Fork: The Shoppes at East Wind
North Fork Brewing Co.’s Sir Brewton’s Law of Graf-ity and more beers to try this Christmas
These North Fork membership clubs bring local goodies to your door
What’s for sale on the North Fork with a balcony for gorgeous views
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 38 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low will be around 33.