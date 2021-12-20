Irene T. Manzella died Dec. 19, 2021, at her home in Flanders. She was 93.

Born Feb. 12, 1928, in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of Anthony and Michelina (Lombardi) Capozello. She worked as a seamstress.

Predeceased by her husband, Salvatore, she is survived by her children, Charles, of Calverton, Michael and John, both of Flanders, and Christine Habermaas of Huntington; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings Esther Ditolla and Robert Capozello, both of Flanders, and Diane Biviano of Manhattan Beach.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a funeral service during the evening hours. Burial will take place Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Southampton Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association.