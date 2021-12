Main road was closed to traffic between Herricks and Laurel lane. (Credit: Tara Smith)

One person was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital after a one-vehicle crash along Main Road in Jamesport Tuesday morning.

Riverhead Town Police said the driver struck a pole and overturned.

Main Road remains closed between Herricks Lane in Jamesport and Laurel Lane in Laurel as police investigate the crash and PSEG responds to repair the pole.

Additional information on the crash was not yet available.