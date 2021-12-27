Police seek public’s help to locate two runaway teens

Ja-wan Groover, left, and Anthony Salinas.

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate two teenagers who left the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch on Christmas Eve.

Ja-wan Grrover, 15, is described as Black, about 5 foot 3, 110 pounds with a dark complexion, brown eyes and black short hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anthony Salinas, 17, is described as Hispanic, about 5 foot 8, 160 pounds with am medium complexion, brown eyes and black short hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, blue and white Nike shoes and a blue “skull type” cap.

Police said the teens are frequent runaways who left the ranch at about noon on Dec. 24. It’s unclear how they left or where they were headed, however, no foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.