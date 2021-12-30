Physical altercations at Riverhead group home lead to arrest; pair hospitalized

A resident of a Riverhead group home was arrested Wednesday night for assaulting another resident, Riverhead Town Police said.

Nicholas Lobianco, 35, a resident of Community Housing Innovations on Roanoke Avenue was arrested after police said they found a 39-year-old man who also lives at the address suffering from a laceration and puncture wounds, according to a press release.

Police had already been on scene since shortly before 10 p.m. for a separate incident that led to a man suffering a minor head injury when the second altercation occurred. There were no arrests in the earlier incident.

The victims in both incidents were transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps. for treatment of their injuries.

Mr. Lobianco was charged with one count of second-degree assault, a Class D Felony, and held for arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631) 727-4500, police said.