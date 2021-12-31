In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2021

The following is a list of obituaries published by the Riverhead News-Review for area residents and public figures who died in 2021.

Click on the name of the deceased to read more about their life:

A

Herbert James Adler Jr.

Carlos Alberto Ramos Aguirre

Duglas Edgardo Rivera Aguirre

Zbigniew Jan Aleksandrowicz

Rita J. Allen

Constance A. Anderson

Dr. John E. Andresen

B

Helen M. Baccash

Charles D. Bailey

Italo ‘Louie’ Balacich

Muriel C. Baldelli

James A. Barker

Irene D. Barkley

Leroy E. Barnes Sr.

Trina Barrella

Adam G. Barthalt

Gladys E. Baskin

June Tuthill Bassemir

Carol Batcher

Skip Beal

Margaret Elizabeth Behrens

Joann C. Bell

Margaret V. Bell

Frank Belson Sr.

Timothy V. Benton

Peter Christopher Berdinka

William Charles Berenger

John Berryman

Cyril Bezkorowajny

Diana Binkis

Brittany M. Blados

Christine Blasko

Marion Blum

Ralph ‘Chief’ W. Boardman

Henry Bokina

Josephine Booker

Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Bradnick

William J. ‘Bill’ Bradnick

Kendall H. Brautigam

Gerard A. Brockhoff

Cyle D. Brown

LaKeisha E. Brown

Joseph C. Brynda

Gerard J. ‘Jerry’ Buckley

Marianna Buczynska

Marcus H. Burden

C

Robert Anthony Caccese

Raymond Cadmus

Richard Edward Campbell

Willie B. Campbell Jr.



Claudia Carbajal

Shirley C. Carter

Lillian Celic

John Chihlas

Barbara B. Christianson

Daniel T. Christianson

Janet E. Clausen

Capt. Alvin ‘Jack’ Combs

Rory R. Concannon

John ‘Shorty’ Conforti Sr.

Charles A. Conklin

Perry V. Conklin Jr.

Clare Rose Consiglio

John C. Conway

Katherine L. Cooley

Louis D. Cork Jr.

Muriel Esther Corwin

Paula W. Corwin

Joy Cowden

Elizabeth Sandra Crayton

Elizabeth Ann Creighton

Timothy L. Crump

Leokadia Czech

Joseph W. Czulada Jr.

D

Regina J. D’Alessandro

JoAnne Daley

Jane Margaret Danby

Francis P. Davis

Dolores Antoinette De Girolamo

Dorothy Denario

Mary Ann Deveau

Bette J. Dick

Allan C. Dickerson

Marie Irene Dickerson

John D. Diestel

Carla Florence Dietrichson

Marion Dorman

Anne K. Doroski

Janet E. Doughty

Frances (Oppenheimer) Dresher

Gregory James Dutcher Sr.

E

Agnes Economos

Richard D. Edwards

Dorothy Susan ‘Sue’ Berdinka Elliston

Shirley J. Elliston

Deborah Epple

Gennaro L. Esposito

F

Dennis Fagan

Edwina Roberta Farinha

Joseph E. Farrell, M.D.

Richard A. ‘Face’ Farrish

Thomas R. Farruggia Sr.

Anthony M. Faszczewski

Mary Lee Feldman

Lucille Cecilia Fessel

Helen Filla

Claire Grace Fisher

Ronald H. Fisher

Carol Anne Floege

Eleanor Jean Forte

Marie Foster

Muriel Emilie Fowler

Dorothy A. Fraser

Rosalye ‘Diane’ Friedman

Sanford H. ‘Sandy’ Friemann

Ruth T. Funn

Bogdan ‘Bogie’ Futerko

G

William A. Gajeski

Barry H. Gallo Sr.

Harold Robert ‘Bob’ Gammon

Eleanor Gatz

Mary Giammarinaro

James D. Giarraputo

Patrick Gilleeny

Frances Jean Gillespie

Ronald B. Goerler Sr.

Dylan Michael Goguen

Alfred H. Goldsmith

Kay V. Goldsmith

Edward M. Goldstein

Gwenn Goodsir

Grace E. Gotimer

Gerard Michael Gralton

Robert Brian Grattan Sr.

Virginia P. Grattan

William H. ‘Bill’ Grefe

Ken Greve

H

Jorga R. Haasper

Corey D. Hallock

Christopher ‘Christy’ Halpin

Audrey J. Hanley

Rosemarie Harris

Margaret R. Harrison

Mary R. Harte

Wilma A. ‘Dolly’ Hartmann

Thaddeus L. Hayer

Marie D. Helinski

Genevieve Mae Hettrick

Estelle Hicks

Nadine ‘Fern’ Hill

Gene P. Hilliker

Ida M. Hilliker

James Peter Hines

Patricia Hipp

William H. Hipp

Marjorie ‘Peggy’ K. Homan

Jeffrey B. Hopkins Sr.

Thomas P. Horan

Virgil Horsley

Daphne Horton

William G. Hubbard

Charles A. Hudson

Andre L. Hughes

Evelyn Hughes

Diane Mary Hummel

Lisa M. Hynds

I

Victor Irizarry

J

Margaret Jackson

Steven ‘Kato’ Jackson

Susan E. Jacobs-Siemerling

Helen Rose Janson

Frances Dolores (Marino) Johannemann

June Day Johnson

Patricia Ann Johnson

Theodore R. Johnson

William H. Johnson

Robert J. Jones

Virginia M. ‘Ginger’ Jones

K

Daniel Kaelin

Phyllis Kandell

Paul R. Kern

Nancy M. Knight

Frank Joseph Kowalesky Jr.

Dorothy Krukoski

Christopher Kuehn

Bertha R. Kulesa

L

John ‘Jack’ M. Lademann

Maureen Frances Lademann

Michael J. Lademann

Lawrence J. ‘Larry’ Lang

Tom E. Langhorne

Richard ‘Bruce’ Lebkuecher

Dorothy S. Lederle

Anthony Leone

Barbara Lewandowski

James Lewis Jr.

Donna A. Livoti

Timothy J. Lohr

Frederick T. Lorenz Sr.

George Henry Luce

John W. Ludemann

Lillian Julia Olsson Ludwig

Teresa Lul

Frank Lyburt Jr.

John R. Lynch

M

Mary Beth Mack

Frances M. Madzelan

Tara J. Malanga

Amber S. Maltese

Rita Mandrachio

Irene T. Manzella

Charles F. Marks

Barbara A. Marsh

Frank J. Masterson

Mary Ann (Slattery) Mauceri

Sophie McCabe

Evelyn V. McConlogue

Barbara Jane Heilshorn McElroy

Thomas P. McGunnigle

Linda Gail McKay

Wilma L. Meehan

Zonia Dinora Rivera Mendoza

Anthony Nicholas Meras

Ned Micelli

Elaine C. Midulla

John Milano

Leon D. Milden Sr.

Frederick Mack Miles

Louis L. Milia

Luck Ann Miller



Jeanette Marie Campbell Molloy

Donna R. Montez

Giuseppe Moretti

Kevin L. Moriarty

Sheila M. Morreale

Willie B. Morris

Victor Mosciatti

Bobby Jean Mosley

Richard Edward Mowdy Jr.

Linda B. Mueller

Edward R. Mullen

Carmen D. Murcia

Gary Robert Murphy Jr.

Eileen Murray

N

Sally Napoli

Carol Neely

Alethea Rubena Newby

Stella Nidzyn

Anastazja ‘Ann’ Theresa Niecko-Howell

Mark L. Nielsen

Margaret Ann Noone

Michael J. Norkelun Jr.

O

Lorraine Jane O’Donnell

Jill Ann Ohl

Timothy J. O’Leary

Elizabeth Oliveri

Jeannette C. Olmsted

Walter Edward Olsen

Jack ‘Sonny’ O’Rourke

P

Nestor Michael Palahnuk

Vincent Papa

Bruce J. Parkhill

Agnes E. Parrish

Irene J. Pendzick

Trancito A. Perez

Victor M. Perez

Eugene B. Perino

Anne ‘Nancy’ Putnam Pettit

Janice M. Pfeifer

John J. Pfeifer

Joseph Casmir Pipczynski Sr.

April A. Pokorny

Joan Rogers Powell

Mary Martha Punda

R

Harold Reebel

James A. Reed

James Frederick Reeve

Frances W. Reichert

Paul A. Reinckens

Barbara A. Reiter

Patricia Claire Repetti

Arthur Rios

Andrea Isamar Gonzalez Rivera

Carlos Cifredo Penate Rivera

Richard G. ‘Ricky’ Rizzo Sr.

Blair Robinson

Donald J. Robinson

Matthew Mark Rolle



Katherine Adele Romano

Etta R. Ross

John R. ‘Jack’ Rudder

Raistlin Raven Ruther

S

John P. Schlosberg

Ruth Hope Schumejda

Lois J. Schwarz

Elizabeth B. Scott

Jack Serrano

Jacqueline Sessa

Conwood L. Seymore

Irene T. Shann

Ethel J. Shea

Eileen Sheldon

Irene A. Shulha

Donald A. Shwonik Sr.

Robert Lee Skeeter Sr.

Martha Sledzieski

Leona A. Smith

Robert Allen Smith

George Edward Snider III

Marilyn V. Stahl

Roger C. Stakey

Carl E. ‘Rip’ Stelzer

Gary Lee Stoner

Keri Stromski

Linda Syrewicz-Petty

T

Elaine D. Taylor

Elizabeth ter Kuile

Judith T. Terry

Pamela R. Thompson

Sondra Thompson

Ursula Mary Tomaszewski

Patricia Ann Triandiflou

Donna Marie Trojanowski

Linda D. Tupper

Sandra Tuthill

Floyd R. Tyska

Nellie J. Tysz

U

Maria Louise Ulmet

James A. Underwood Sr.

Lyubomyra Uyechko

V

Floyd R. Vail

Wilbur A. Verity

W

Doreen J. Walters

Austin H. Warner Jr.

William ‘Bill’ E. Wegener

Olga Wegert

Jane Emily Welz

Zbigniew ‘Ziggy’ Wilinski

Shirley A. Wise

Elizabeth (Quidas) Woodhull

James H. ‘Hawk’ Woodson

John C. Wowak Jr.

Stanley ‘Buddy’ Joseph Wowak Jr.

Y

Richard Yakaboski

Barbara J. Yantz

Mary Frances Yarusso

Jean E. Yedloutschnig

Louise R. Young

Z

William ‘Bill’ D. Zak

Valerie June Zambriski

Kenneth Zaweski

Shirley Zuhoski

Barbara S. Zybowski