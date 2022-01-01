The 20 most-read News-Review posts of 2021
- ‘Very, very dangerous’ batch of drugs has killed six East End residents this week; police urge people to heed caution
2. Cops: SWR teacher charged with rape for sexual relationship with 15-year-old student
3. Update: Police identify woman who died in submerged vehicle
4. ‘They were a beautiful family’; Investigation underway into fire that killed five
5. ‘Uncooperative’ ATV, dirt bike riders create dangerous situation on roadways
6. Two-day drag racing event at EPCAL approved
7. First 3D printed house hits the market in Riverhead
8. Drag racing enthusiast proposes series of 14 events to be held on EPCAL runway
9. Aguiar wins reelection as Riverhead Town supervisor; GOP sweeps
10. More than three years after he withheld evidence in a Flanders murder case, former Suffolk prosecutor is suspended
11. A long proposed water park in Calverton now closer to becoming reality
12. After 17 years, drag racing makes comeback with events in Calverton
13. Construction at Calverton water park prompting complaints from residents
14. My Cookie Dealer opens Riverhead pop-up at Tanger Outlet Center
15. Cops: Driver trapped in overturned vehicle dies in fiery crash on Sound Avenue
16. Chick-fil-A, Dunkin’ planned for development at Mill Road, Route 58
17. Keri Stromski, beloved kindergarten teacher in Riverhead, dies at 48
18. Riverhead teen ejected from Jeep dies following crash on LIE
19. More complaints lodged against Harbes; SLA does not accept settlement offer
20. Restaurant Depot announces plan to open at former Walmart site in Riverhead