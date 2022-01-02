Riverhead resident Catherine M. Griffin died Dec. 24, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 69.

Born April 11, 1952, in the Bronx, she was the daughter of John and Ellen Griffin.

Ms. Griffin was a 1970 graduate of Riverhead High School. She worked as a payroll clerk for Verizon. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church of Riverhead. Family said she enjoyed travel and game shows.

She is survived by her brothers, John and Michael; her sister, Ellen Corrigan; and several nieces and nephews.

Catherine M. Griffin

The family received visitors Dec. 29 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service took place Dec. 30 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, followed by interment at St. John’s Cemetery.