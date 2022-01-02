Elizabeth Obie, formerly of Riverhead, died Dec. 17, 2021, at Broadway Mesa Village Assisted Living in Mesa, Ariz. She was 88.

Born July 4, 1933, she was the daughter of Evel Adams and Mattie Johnson. She was the wife of Robert Obie Sr., who predeceased her on Nov. 5, 2019.

Visitors will be received at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at First Baptist Church of Riverhead, where a funeral service will be held at 11. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.