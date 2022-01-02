Riverhead resident Louise P. Leja died Dec. 24, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 90.

Born Aug. 14, 1931, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of Frank and Marion (Prentkewicz) Balser. She attended Riverhead High School.

She was co-owner of Lejay Jewelers and a bus driver for the Riverhead school district.

She was a member and past president of the Riverhead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Polish Town Civic Association.

She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Predeceased by her husband, Chester, in 2011, she is survived by her son, Chuck (Lori), of Aquebogue, and grandchildren Emma Leja and Justin Underwood.

The family received visitors Dec. 30 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service was held Dec. 31 at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Riverhead Fire Department or Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

