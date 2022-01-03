Supervisor sworn in for second term at scaled-back inauguration ceremony

Several town officials were sworn in at Town Hall Sunday, including Supervisor Yvette Aguiar for her second term. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

During her inauguration speech Sunday, Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguilar cited some of her accomplishments during her two years in office, and said she’s “humbled and blessed to take the oath of office this morning and to continue serving as Riverhead Town Supervisor.”

Ms. Aguiar was one of several officials who were sworn into office at Town Hall Sunday morning, reflecting on their election wins from November.

These include newly elected Councilman Bob Kern and Assessor Dana Brown, as well as Ms. Aguiar.

Highway Superintendent Mike Zaleski, Assessor Laverne Tennenberg and Councilman Ken Rothwell were all sworn into office Thursday in private ceremonies.

The November elections saw the town Republicans winning every seat that was on the ballot, leaving only one elected Democrat: Town Clerk Diane Wilhelm.

Ms. Aguiar said she originally wanted to hold the ceremony at the Suffolk Theater, but decided against doing so due to the recent COVID-19 spike.

Instead, it was held in Town Hall with limited attendance, as some participants took part in person, while others were on Zoom, and attendees were asked to RSVP.

“Yvette Aguiar stepped up as a private citizen and made a life-changing commitment to service by running for office,” said former Councilwoman Jodi Giglio. “She was not a politician and not driven by politics.”

Ms. Giglio, now a state Assemblywoman, served as master of ceremony for the event.

Ms. Aguiar was sworn in by retired U.S. Senator Al D’Amato of Island Trees.

“It always seems to me that the most important government is the one closest to the people,” Mr. D’Amato said. “Towns and Villages. When you put people first, not politicians.”

He said that’s what Ms. Aguiar has shown, a “commitment to the people of Riverhead.”

Ms. Aguiar, in citing some of her accomplishments over two years in office, said her administration upgraded the town’s bond rating; delivered a budget with no tax increase; began an update of the town’s comprehensive plan; and began construction on the proposed Town Square between East Main Street and the Peconic Riverfront.

“I will always to be guided by what is best for residents of Riverhead ethically with dignity, respect and the interest of all our residents,” Ms. Aguiar said. “You spoke loud and clearly on Nov. 2, and as a result of your faith in us, I stand before you, as your supervisor, with my colleagues.”