Calverton resident Rita Hodun died Dec. 22, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 85.

Born April 4, 1936, in Calverton, she was the daughter of Joseph and Stella (Tremski) Danielowich.

She was a homemaker and farmer’s wife. Family said she was a nature enthusiast who loved her birdfeeders.

Predeceased by her husband, Edmund Sr., in 2003 and her son Walter, in 2009, she is survived by her children Patricia Berezny of Calverton; Carol Reichel of Riverhead; Edmund Jr., of Calverton; Mark, of Riverhead; and James, of Calverton. Thirteen grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren also survive.

The family received visitors Dec. 28 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Dec. 29 at Sts. Peter & Paul R.C. Church in Manorville. Burial followed at St. Isidore R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead.