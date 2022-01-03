Riverhead resident Christine Mary Adelmann passed away Dec. 25, 2021, at the age of 70 after her long battle with cancer.

Christine was born Dec. 24, 1951, in Brooklyn to John and Loretta (Olenski) Flis.

She was a homemaker who served in the Air National Guard.

Christine enjoyed knitting, shopping, traveling and spending time with her family, friends and dogs.

She is survived by her husband, Frank; her children, Matthew, Scott (Jennifer), Andrew (Natalia) and Eric; and her grandchildren, Catherine, Andrew Jr. and Lucas.

The family received visitors Dec. 28 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass was held Dec. 29 at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by burial at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America.

