Geraldine Hegner, formerly of Jamesport, died Dec. 24, 2021, at the Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Southampton, where she was a resident. She was 87.

Born Dec. 23, 1934, in New York City, she was the daughter of John and Elizabeth (Johnson) Mulholland.

She worked as a cafeteria cashier at Riverhead High School for 23 years. She belonged to the Jamesport Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gus, in 2020.

Visitors were received Dec. 28 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A prayer service took place Dec. 29 at the funeral home, followed by burial at Jamesport Cemetery.