Maureen Zappulla of Laurel, N.Y., passed on Dec. 26, 2021, at age 80.

Beloved wife of Robert for 60 years, who predeceased her in 2017. Loving mother of Kelly Young (Chris), Susan Sfakiotakis (Bill) and James Zappulla (Jackie). Loving grandmother of Steven, Sara, James, Kevin, Robbie, Trevor, Marc Anthony, Megan, Kristen, Joey and James, and great grandmother to Hailey.

Maureen retired from the Suffolk County Probation Department and enjoyed a wonderful life with Robert, sharing their time between Farmingville, Calverton and Bradenton, Fla., for many years.

Maureen was the sweetest, kindest person and loved her family and friends with all her heart. She will be missed beyond words.

The family received visitors Dec. 29 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass was held Dec. 30 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by burial at Calverton National Cemetery.

