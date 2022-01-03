Police seek public’s help to locate two teens who left Little Flower

Ashley Mariana, left, and Kiaralyn Delgado.

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate two teens who left the Little Flower Children and Family Services in Wading River on Sunday at about 11 p.m.

Ashley Mariana, 17, is white, about 5-foot-5 and 238 pounds. She has light complexion, brown eyes, long brown hair and wears eyeglasses. She was last seen wearing a white jacket. Police did not have further description on clothes.

Kiaralyn Delgado, 16, is Hispanic, about 5-foot-4 and 115 pounds. She has a light complexion, brown eyes, long brown hair and was possible wearing eyeglasses. She was last seen wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt and black jacket. Police had previously reported her missing twice in September.

No foul play is suspected and the teens left in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.