Beth Harrison died on Dec. 6, 2021, from complications of emphysema and COVID-19.

She was born in Jersey City, N.J., in 1939 and spent her childhood years on the Jersey Shore. She lived in New York City for much of her adult years and spent the last 20 years in Riverhead, N.Y. She was a dedicated member of the AA community on Long Island, and was often called the “Godmother of AA”.

She was an inspiration to all who knew her and was a devoted teacher, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Throughout her life, Ms. Harrison was fiercely vocal, defending all marginalized beings. She advocated for those who suffer from prejudice, poverty and ill health. She was always ready to laugh, as well as to commiserate with those whose hearts are true.

Ms. Harrison was an avid reader, continually informed about worldwide and local events. She was a sublime collagist and decoupagist. Her interests spanned many subjects, including music, literature, art, history and animal life. She was passionate about civil liberties and animal rights.

She will be sorely missed by family and friends. Ms. Harrison was an extraordinary human being.

She is survived by her two children, Bruce Friedland and Karen Harrison Land; their father, Dave Friedland; her niece, Hannah Pearl Walcott; and her sister, Lanny Harrison.

